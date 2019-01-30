Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Rochelle and Nichole Maul, owners of Jim's Lunch, fill orders at the 96-year-old restaurant, which reopened Tuesday after being forced to close in the spring. Millville officials ordered the dilapidated building that shared a wall with the diner demolished earlier this year.
MILLVILLE — Jim’s Lunch has been the place to go for home-cooked meals and friendly conversation since 1923, and its loyal customers are now grieving the man who has been part of it for about half its life.
James “Jim” Maul Sr., affectionately called Maulie by family and friends, died at 72 on Sunday after a long illness, according to his obituary. He was a resident of Millville and Shawcrest, Lower Township.
More than 700 comments of condolence were left on the restaurant’s Facebook page within a day of the announcement of Maul’s death.
His many friends remembered him as an outgoing guy who took a sincere interest in everyone who walked through the door.
“He always talked about something he knew you were interested in,” said Jane Morton Galetto of Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River and its Tributaries, who has competed internationally in clay shooting tournaments. “For me the commonality was, he liked to shoot sporting clays. He always asked me if I had been out.”
And he knew how to have fun outside the restaurant.
“I’ve been remembering back to the good times we had on golf trips, and fun we had,” said John Redden, 65, who said he went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with Maul for his Jim’s Lunch Golf Tournament every year for a decade.
“He loved the camaraderie. We’d golf all day, then go out to dinner and to clubs,” said Redden, former chief of the Millville Rescue Squad, now a consultant with Inspira EMS. “He loved to dance. When he was at work it was about work, about getting every order perfect. But when he was away from the shop it was relaxing time, and he did that just as well.”
The family is facing Maul’s loss less than a year after having to close for six months, when the building next door was deemed unsafe and in need of demolition. The restaurant reopened in October after a $1.2 million demolition project on the neighboring property.
Every town has its icons, and Jim’s Lunch is one of Millville’s, said Galetto. It’s long been a favorite of everyone from Major League Baseball star Mike Trout, who grew up here, to the cops.
MILLVILLE — Famed restaurant Jim’s Lunch is closed indefinitely following the death of longt…
“We all went there for breakfast, lunch, dinner, depending on what shift you were working,” said Charles “Chip” Bennett, a Millville police officer for 25 years.
A resident of Mauricetown in Commercial Township, Bennett retired in 1992.
“He was a very, very friendly, outgoing person,” said Bennett of Maul.
“If you wanted the inside scoop in Millville, you went to Jim’s Lunch. That’s where all the conversation took place,” said Mayor Michael Santiago, who was a police officer as well from 1980 to 2009 and said officers had their own table in the back of the restaurant.
“The best memory I have (of Jim) when you were talking to him and he was on the grill, you’d say something funny and he’d hold the spatula and turn around with that great smile,” said Santiago. “His smile and response was something I’ll never forget.”
Jim and his wife of more than 50 years, Rochelle (Arnes) Maul, were always behind the counter, Bennett said, and they knew everyone by their first name.
Jim’s Lunch was started by Rochelle’s ancestor Jim Arnes. But it was appropriate that Maul’s first name was also Jim, since he became such an integral part of the place when the two married in 1968.
Jim and Rochelle tried to retire in 2012 but soon gave up and returned to work with their children Nichole and James Jr.
Maul also liked to fish, Galetto said, which may explain why the restaurant closed regularly in the summertime.
His obituary said the family started taking summers off to travel with their kids when they were younger.
MILLVILLE — After being forced to close for more than six months, the grill is back on at Ji…
Its loyal regulars always understood the family’s desire to spend time together in summer, said neighbor Ellen Gavin, who owns an art studio nearby.
“There are people who eat there every day. It’s so funny and charming and quirky, I love they close every summer,” said Gavin. “Everybody accepts that as a great thing. It’s wonderful that a business like that has such a following they can do that, and everybody stands in line on opening day to get in there.”
They will undoubtedly be there waiting in line when it eventually reopens this time, said Galetto.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home 6 to 8 p.m. Friday night and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
