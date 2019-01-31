MILLVILLE — A Superior Court judge determined Friday who will pay the demolition costs for a dilapidated property next to Jim's Lunch that the city tore down last year.
Judge Jean Chetney ruled that Matthew R. White Sr., one of six defendants named in a lawsuit from the city, will have to pay more than $1.6 million incurred for the demolition.
The city determined the building at 109 E. Main St. was in danger of collapse after it found a load-bearing wall had "significantly deteriorated and displaced," according to the original complaint filed April 4, 2018.
The city demolished the building in May, but questions arose about whether taxpayers would have to foot the bill.
According to the complaint, White is listed as the owner of the property. The other defendants included the holder of the mortgage on the property, the holder of the building's tax sale certificate and the holders of liens on the properties.
The judge ruled there was no basis for liability for the lienholder defendants.
