VINELAND — A Three-alarm fire broke out at about noon Thursday at Giordano's Recycling and Scrap Metal on North Mill Road, authorities said.
One employee was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.
The call came in at 12:20 p.m., Lt. Mike Feaster said.
Employees of the recycling center said most of the workers were on a lunch break when the fire broke out. Three employees tried to put out a blaze that started in a stack of cardboard, but the winds picked up, spreading the flames.
"It just got too big for them, so they backed away. They called 911, called the fire company," said Albert Volk, who has worked at Girdano's for 15 years at the front of the building at a weigh scale. He was working when the fire started at the back loading dock.
All workers inside had self-evacuated.