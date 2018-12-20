A Millville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with robberies at four different commercial locations.
Members of the Millville Police Neighborhood Crime Prevention Unit arrested Anthony Ruberti, 27, at his home in relation to four robberies that police said occurred between Nov. 22 and Dec. 7.
Police allege that Ruberti robbed the Walgreens at North High Street on Nov. 22; the Dollar General at West Main Street on Nov. 24; the Burger King on North High Street on Nov. 25 and the Wawa at West Main Street on Dec. 7.
In each of the robberies, police said the suspect fled on foot after receiving money from the registers.
Several key pieces of evidence were seized as a result of the search warrant executed at Ruberti's residence Tuesday night, officials said.
Ruberti was charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of theft. He was lodged in Cumberland County Jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.