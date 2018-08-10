MILLVILLE — A father and volunteer coach with a Millville youth football team was shot and killed Thursday night after a team practice, according to another coach.
Joseph "JoJo" Jones, 37, was shot at 8:15 p.m., following a Millville Midget Football League practice in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School.
Jones' 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the Thursday practice where his father was killed.
Midget League members, law enforcement and other members of the community gathered in memory of Jones Friday evening in the city, in a vigil organized by Jones' fellow volunteer football coaches.
Millville Midget Football players do jumping jacks after chanting they want to play football this year pic.twitter.com/FtzqXT5PaQ— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) August 10, 2018
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae comes to the Millville Midget Football League support event with detectives investigating Jones shooting to talk to youth athletes and parents. #acpress pic.twitter.com/2YJnUTXvdL— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) August 10, 2018
“As a city, as your coaches, we don’t want to expose you all to harm” - Coach JT Burks to the players of the Millville Midget Football League pic.twitter.com/4Z8ktB5G2r— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) August 10, 2018
Millville Midget Football League coaches and players pray for Joseph Jones’ family #acpress pic.twitter.com/IebmfugOlK— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) August 10, 2018
Crowd of community members, law enforcement and Millville Midget football league members gather in remembrance of Coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones. #acpress pic.twitter.com/PfF4dmlglp— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) August 10, 2018
JT Berks, head coach of the 5- to 7-year-old Millville Midget football team, said he didn't immediately think the sound he heard was gunfire Thursday night.
"I was some distance away when I heard it," he told The Press of Atlantic City. "I thought maybe it was a car backfiring, my first thought was not a gunshot. I didn't think that until children and people were running for protection."
Berks said the league has 160 players, ages 5-14, and about 30 coaches.
"The kids loved him," said Derrick Webster, who had worked closely with the football team. "He was there making a difference in these kids' lives. He was trying to give them a better life.”
Webster said he spoke to a child on the team who said they hadn't eaten or slept since the shooting.
“This town is being overtaken by negativity and isn’t allowing the children an opportunity at life. The football field is the only opportunity these kids have to just be kids. Now they have to worry about being shot at the field,” he said.
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and believes it was a targeted attack, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
Webb-McRae said at least one masked individual drove away in what was described as a maroon sedan.
At least one suspect fired multiple rounds at a law-enforcement officer in the area of Garden Road on Route 55 northbound in Vineland, according to Webb-McRae. Officers did not return fire and were not injured. Webb-McRae would not confirm when the Route 55 shooting occurred.
The prosecutor was among those who spoke at Friday evening's vigil, urging community members to come forward with information.
"We need to solve this crime. We can talk about how to make this community safer," Webb-McRae said. "It’s not more police, it’s more good men saying our community is better than the actions last night."
Anyone with information can call Lt. George Chopek of the Major Crimes Unit at 609-381-2046.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
