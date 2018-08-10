MILLVILLE — The Millville Midget Football League community came together Friday night outside the city's library to comfort each other following the fatal shooting of a father and volunteer coach.
Joseph "JoJo" Jones, 37, was shot at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a league practice. Investigators said they believe the incident was a targeted attack. No arrests have been made.
"As a city community and as your coaches, we don't want to expose you all to harm," said JT Berks, head coach of the 5- to 7-year-old Millville Midget football team.
Berks and his fellow coaches gathered the young athletes Friday to tell them they were available for emotional support and assured them Thursday night's tragedy would not hinder the upcoming season. The team, made up of boys ages 5-14, enthusiastically yelled "Yes, coach" when asked whether they wanted to continue playing, following a conference championship last season.
Millville Midget Football players do jumping jacks after chanting they want to play football this year pic.twitter.com/FtzqXT5PaQ— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) August 10, 2018
While older players led the boys in jumping jacks and a team cheer, parents spoke out about safety concerns to coaches and law enforcement in attendance, including Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, Millville police Chief Jody Farabella and investigating detectives from the Prosecutor's Office.
"We want more police for practices and the games," said Shatia Dawkins, 37, of Millville. Dawkins' son is on the juniors team, and she said she always stays for practices, including Thursday night's. She described leaving the practice field and hearing the first shot, then another shot fired in the air.
"I understand you can't predict when things like this will happen, but I just think we need to have police patrolling the area," she said.
Berks said the league has 160 players and about 30 coaches. Jones' 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the Thursday practice where his father was killed.
Jones' immediate family was not at the team gathering.
"The kids loved him," said Derrick Webster, who said he had worked closely with the football team. "He was there making a difference in these kids' lives. He was trying to give them a better life.”
Webster said he spoke to a child on the team who said they hadn't eaten or slept since the shooting.
“This town is being overtaken by negativity and isn’t allowing the children an opportunity at life. The football field is the only opportunity these kids have to just be kids. Now they have to worry about being shot at the field,” he said.
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and believes it was a targeted attack, according to a statement.
Webb-McRae said at least one masked individual drove away in what was described as a maroon sedan.
At least one suspect fired multiple rounds at a law-enforcement officer in the area of Garden Road on Route 55 northbound in Vineland, according to Webb-McRae. Officers did not return fire and were not injured. Webb-McRae would not confirm when the Route 55 shooting occurred in relation to the shooting of Jones.
The prosecutor was among those who spoke at Friday evening's vigil, urging community members to come forward with information.
"We need to solve this crime. We can talk about how to make this community safer," Webb-McRae said. "It’s not more police, it’s more good men saying our community is better than the actions last night."
Anyone with information can call Lt. George Chopek of the Major Crimes Unit at 609-381-2046.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.