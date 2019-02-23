A cardiologist with the Heart House Cardiology Group recently gave members of the Millville Woman’s Club advice on how to avoid heart disease, the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S.
Dr. Deborah Sambucci spoke to the women at the February luncheon meeting at the clubhouse at 300 E St. She outlined several ways in which the risk of heart disease can be limited and summed up her advice by saying, “Make the best of what you can do, whether heart disease is in your genetic makeup or not.” She said some people use heredity as an excuse not to be vigilant regarding preventive measures.
Adults with diabetes are more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke, she said. Other risk factors include smoking, use of birth control pills, high blood pressure, depression and emotional stress. “Positive emotions make for a good outcome,” she said. “Increase your heart happiness.”
For information on the Millville Woman’s Club, call President Pat Moore at 856-293-9834.
