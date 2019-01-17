VINELAND — A fire at a home in the Vineland Hills mobile home community Wednesday afternoon left extensive damage and displaced the family of three that lived there, according to Vineland Fire Chief Luigi Tramontana, Jr.
A call came in at 2:30 p.m. for a fire at the home – which sits off the 1300 block of North East Boulevard.
“Most of the trailer was damaged by fire,” Tramontana said. “The rest of it was heat, smoke and water damage.”
Firefighters were on scene for about two hours putting out the fire. It remains under investigation, he said, but the cause “appears to be accidental.”
The home is uninhabitable for the time being, the chief said. Tramontana referred the family to the Red Cross, though he didn’t have information on where the organization sent them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.