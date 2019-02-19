A Brideton woman charged with murdering her toddler and hiding his remains under a shed in her front lawn will remain in jail until her trial.
Nakira M. Griner, 24, of Bridgeton, appeared in court Tuesday in front of Judge Robert Malestein.
She was charged earlier this month with murder and other charges in the death of her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr.
Kimberly Schultz, Griner's defense attorney, successfully argued to waive Giner's appearance and the hearing proceeded without her in the courtroom.
Griner is under protective custody and suicide watch in Cumberland County jail, she said, and making an appearance in court could be detrimental to her health.
Schultz said that Griner was suffering from postpartum psychosis while arguing for her release. She suggested that Griner be allowed to be detained at home so she could receive treatment.
If convicted, Griner could face life in prison.
Cumberland County prosecutors have said Griner initially reported that her son had been abducted Feb. 8 night. A child abduction response team began a search aided by city police and State Police, prosecutors and bloodhounds from New Jersey State Park Police.
The child’s remains were found about 3 a.m. Saturday in the yard of Griner’s home in the first block of Woodland Drive. According to the complaint, the child’s burned and dismembered remains were found buried under a shed.
This story is developing, check back for details. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
