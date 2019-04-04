VINELAND — A multi-alarm fire broke out at Giordano's Recycling and Scrap Metal on North Mill Road, around noon Thursday, authorities said.
"We're trying to get equipment and everything ready to go," said Lt. Mike Feaster. "It's going to be a very lengthy thing."
Smoke from the fire is visible from Bridgeton. A command center has been set up a the back of the building.
The call came in at 12:20 p.m., Feaster said. Millville, Bridgeton and Franklin Township fire departments are also responding, Feaster said.
Employees of the recycling center said most of the workers were on a lunch break when the fire broke out. Three employees tried to put out a blaze that started in a stack of cardboard, but the winds picked up, spreading the flames.
One employee was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.
"It just got too big for them so they backed away. They called 911 called the fire company," said Albert Volk, who has worked at the front of the building at a weigh scale for 15 years and was there when the fire started.
All workers inside had self evacuated.
Vineland Fire Chief Richard Franchetta said high winds have been a factor in putting out the fire. They were monitoring the white smoke and ash that blew South from the building because they did not know what kind of material was burning.
At around 3:30 p.m.m Franchetta said the largest fire has been put out, but crew are still working to extinguish smaller fires.
Forklifts and large dump trucks were used to move soaking carboard into one large smoldering pile. The construction trucks parked next to the pile had warped from the heat.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
In 2012, two people were hurt in a fire at the facility. That fire was caused after a worker was cutting a cylinder tank. The tank was likely still under pressure during the cutting process, he said. The fire began after material left the tank, fire officials said at the time.
In 1997, bales of cardboard and paper caught on fire. No one was injured.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
