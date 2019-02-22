VINELAND — Investigators have identified the woman who died in a fire Wednesday at a mobile home park.
Donna Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was identified after an autopsy Thursday.
Firefighters found Gonzales' body while battling the blaze about 3 p.m. in Cedarcrest Village.
The fire also killed her pet, fire officials said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but fire officials said they believe it started in the home's living room.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.