BRIDGETON — A mother accused of killing her toddler son told police she struck the boy because he wouldn’t “eat nor listen to her,” according to a criminal complaint.
Nakira M. Griner, 24, of Bridgeton, was charged Saturday with murder and other counts in the death of her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr.
Cumberland County prosecutors have said the Bridgeton woman initially reported that her son had been abducted Friday night. A child abduction response team began a search aided by city police and State Police, prosecutors and bloodhounds from New Jersey State Park Police.
The child’s remains were found about 3 a.m. Saturday in the yard of Griner’s home in the first block of Woodland Drive. According to the complaint, the child’s burned and dismembered remains were found buried under a shed.
The complaint said Griner admitted striking the child so hard that she left bruises on his face and also said he fell down a flight of stairs. After striking the child, she didn’t call for help, but placed him in a stroller and left him alone.
Griner told police responding to the abduction report that a stranger had attacked her while she was walking with her toddler in a stroller and her infant son strapped to her chest, according to the complaint. She said her assailant kicked her and she fell to the ground as the attacker continued to kick her in the head and right side.
When she looked up, the stroller and Daniel were gone, she told police. Officers soon found the stroller, containing only a pair of red sneakers, a few blocks away. Griner’s story began to change during subsequent interviews with police, authorities said.
Griner is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday in front of Judge Robert Malestein for a detention hearing. It wasn’t known Monday if she’s retained an attorney.
Griner has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, desecration of human remains and tampering with evidence.
The investigation continues, but no additional arrests are expected, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
Staff Writers Colton Shaw and Molly Bilinski contributed to this story.
