VINELAND-- Police are searching for a man they say is claiming to work for the city's electric utility in order to get access into people's homes.
Police received a report Wednesday that a man identified himself as a worker with the city municipal electric utility at home in the area of Edna and Junior Drives, according to the department's Facebook post.
Police don't know if the man was trying to gain entry into the home, but said he does match the description of a subject from previous incidents.
The department posted a warning about these kinds of imposters to its Facebook page on Jan. 18. Detectives are currently investigating more of these instances.
According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20's or early 30's with a thin mustache. His clothing was described as casual and police said it was reported that the subject comes across as extremely polite.
They ask anyone who can identify the subject in the post's photos to contact Detective Charlie Mackafee at 856-691-4111 x4317.
The department reminded residents that City of Vineland Municipal Utilities employees have ID badges with photos, and field employees wear uniforms and drive VMU Department vehicles prominently displaying the VMU logo.
They also recommended that residents who suspect fraud to contact the Vineland Municipal Utilities dispatch to verify that there is a worker at their residence and contact the Vineland Police Department immediately at 856-691-4111 or 911 if a subject matching this description attempts to gain entry into their residence.
