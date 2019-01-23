SNJ Today announced Wednesday it will end its weekday television newscast.
According to a story on the organization's website, Feb. 15 will be the final day for the 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.
“This reorganization of our resources will help us to better serve the interests of our local audience and business community,” said Ken Pustizzi Jr., the president of the Millville-based company in a statement. “We believe our longer-standing SNJ Today platforms are our most effective channels for sharing the Cumberland County stories that need to be told.”
The organization will still publish a weekly SNJ Today newspaper and radio shows on 99.9 FM.
