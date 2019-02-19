Several Cumberland County school districts announced Tuesday night that schools will be closed Wednesday due to an impending snowstorm.
The following schools have announced closings:
-- Vineland
-- Bridgeton
-- Millville
-- Upper Deerfield
-- Cumberland Regional
-- Commerical Township
-- Vineland Public Charter, Bridgeton Public Charter and Millville Public Charter
Hammonton High School announced that it will dismiss early at 12:07 p.m. St. Joseph High School and St. Joseph Regional Elementary School in Hammonton will dismiss at noon.
Check back later for more updates or follow Claire Lowe on Twitter for the latest on school closings.
