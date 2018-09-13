VINELAND — A school bus carrying students from Vineland High School struck a traffic light pole Wednesday after avoiding collision with another car, police said.
At 2 p.m., the bus, which was holding about 40 students, was traveling west on Chestnut Avenue when another car heading east on Chestnut began to turn left on Main Road toward the bus, police said.
When the bus driver saw the car, identified as an early 2000s gray Honda, the driver moved to the right to avoid the Honda and hit a curb before striking the pole, police said.
The Honda stopped before making contact with the bus, police said.
Police said the other vehicle left the scene. Three students suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
