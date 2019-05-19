A large crowd gathered Saturday at the Palace of Depression in Vineland for opening ceremonies of Founder’s Day festivities at the site.
The palace was built in 1929 by George Daynor, who came to Vineland during the Great Depression and built the house out of clay and scrap materials such as old machine parts found in a dump. The palace opened as an attraction in 1932 and served as Daynor’s home, according to Press archives.
Daynor died in 1964, and the structure was torn down in 1969 by the city after being deemed unsafe and crumbling, according to the archives. The only remaining structure from the original palace was its ticket booth.
Kevin Kirchner, 68, has been leading a volunteer-based effort for two decades to rebuild the attraction.
