VINELAND — One lucky customer at a Vineland convenience store won big Wednesday after he uncovered the $2 million top prize from a New Jersey Lottery Lucky 7s scratch-off ticket he purchased.
Praful Thakkar owns Todd’s News Agency on South Delsea Drive, where the ticket was sold, and said the man who won is a regular customer.
The man had originally bought a $5 scratch-off and won $20, Thakkar said. He then decided to use those winnings to purchase the $20 version of the same scratch-off ticket, he said.
This second gamble proved to have a much bigger payout.
“He’d seen some weird thing, so he came to me. I said I’d put it through the machine, and it said ‘jackpot,’” Thakkar said.
There are only three top-prize winning tickets out of the 7.2 million in circulation, according to the New Jersey Lottery’s website. Another ticket was previously sold at Carter Liquor in Trenton, leaving one $2 million winning ticket remaining.
Thakkar said he is friends with the man, who would joke he just needed “one big ticket.”
“I said we’re going to get it here. You’re going to get it here. Just be patient,” Thakkar said.
The face value of the ticket is $2 million, but the actual payout will be more than $1.4 million.
Thakkar said the man had talked about using the money to pay for his children’s college education, but so far wants to keep his winnings quiet.
He said his store is blessed for selling the winning ticket.
“That really makes my customers happy, Vineland residents happy and me happy,” Thakkar said.
