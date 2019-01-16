cumberland breaking carousel

VINELAND − Vineland Municipal Utilities is warning residents of imposters posing as city workers and trying to gain access to homes.

Late last week, according to a press release, the VMU received reports of people claiming to be independent “energy auditors” working for the city, and utility personnel making service calls and "needed to enter the home to inspect their electric."

Customers reported individuals in a dark vehicle claiming homeowners should have received a letter regarding their house call.

"Under normal circumstances, the VMU would never send utility workers or representatives to a customer's home without scheduling an appointment ahead of time," said VMU Director John Lillie.

Lillie wants customers to be on high alert following these incidents.

“Always request identification from anyone who claims to be a city or utility representative, and never give personal or financial information to anyone you do not know, whether at the door, in the mail, over the phone, or online,” Lillie said. “If homeowners are aware and know what to look for, as in this case, we can prevent this type of crime."

Call the Utility dispatch at 856-794-4280, or Vineland Police at 856-691-4111 if you think you are in a similar situation.

