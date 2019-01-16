VINELAND − Vineland Municipal Utilities is warning residents of imposters posing as city workers and trying to gain access to homes.
Late last week, according to a press release, the VMU received reports of people claiming to be independent “energy auditors” working for the city, and utility personnel making service calls and "needed to enter the home to inspect their electric."
Customers reported individuals in a dark vehicle claiming homeowners should have received a letter regarding their house call.
"Under normal circumstances, the VMU would never send utility workers or representatives to a customer's home without scheduling an appointment ahead of time," said VMU Director John Lillie.
Lillie wants customers to be on high alert following these incidents.
“Always request identification from anyone who claims to be a city or utility representative, and never give personal or financial information to anyone you do not know, whether at the door, in the mail, over the phone, or online,” Lillie said. “If homeowners are aware and know what to look for, as in this case, we can prevent this type of crime."
Call the Utility dispatch at 856-794-4280, or Vineland Police at 856-691-4111 if you think you are in a similar situation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.