MILLVILLE — Even vintage motorcycles can satisfy riders’ need for speed.
On Sunday, vintage bikes of all makes, models, colors and sizes did their part in “keeping the past fast” during the seventh annual American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) Vintage Motorcycle Festival at the New Jersey Motorsports Park.
As a former professional racer and current AHRMA trustee, Arthur Kowitz still feels the need and said NJMP is just the place to fulfill it. The 70-year-old said the racetrack satisfies the urge for riders who enjoy speed as much as it does for those whose style is a bit more finesse.
“It’s a great track layout,” Kowitz said of Millville’s road course. “Everybody likes the track. It’s an unusual blend of some real places where you can let it sail, hit a top speed and some technical corners. A lot of tracks have one or the other; here, you have them both.”
On the final morning of the three-day event — which included a 30,000 square-foot bike-swap and a monster truck show — riders hugged corners and sped down straightaways for a chance to place. In every garage, racers and their crews tinkered and tweaked Ducatis, Yamahas, Kawasakis and Hondas, some bikes as many as 90 years old, before they headed off to the starting line.
“The focus is preserving the racing history,” AHRMA Executive Director Curtis Comer said. “This road race here has all the different classes, a mix of bikes. You’ve got everything from past national champions and, in some cases, world champions competing with people that maybe started riding later in life. It’s truly unique.”
Kowitz has earned the title of champion more than once and was racing his electric Brammo Empulse R on Sunday afternoon.
“At the end of the day, it’s about the racetrack,”he said, before adding that he enjoys the camaraderie that events like this past weekend bring. “We’re the ones who just didn’t quit.”
