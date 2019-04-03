BRIDGETON — Over a dozen volunteers were honored during a ceremony last week for completing a training that aims to combat gang and gun violence in Cumberland County.
In all, 19 volunteers completed the eight hours of training over four weeks on the Phoenix Curriculum’s Anti-Gang Prevent Model and were awarded with certificates on March 26, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. They’ll go on to administer the curriculum for one hour a week from April 15 through June 19 in the Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland housing authorities.
“Volunteers learned how to help students develop-self-efficacy, problem solving, problem avoidance, resistance/refusal and escape skills,” Webb-McRae said. “The volunteers will teach students to ask for help from safe and supportive people, manage their feelings (self-monitoring and emotional intelligence) and control their impulses.”
Volunteers included: Carole Green, Wayne Holt, Diedre Kennedy, Adrian McGriff, Joanne Sbrana, Martha Saint-Jean, Max Saint-Jean, Shannon Taylor and Mae Woodley in Bridgeton; Martin Brown, Alyssa Ellis, Cecelia King, Viola Pierre and Heather Wolf in Millville; Jacqueline Cruz, Rosa Gonzalez, Victor Jimenez, Melvin Negron and Michelle White in Vineland.
Violent crime in the county from January to October 2018 is down to 506 reported incidents from 678 during the same period in 2017, a difference of 25.4 percent, according to the State Police Uniform Crime Report, which tracks crime data submitted by police departments throughout New Jersey.
Webb-McRae, members of the New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission Anti-Gang Unit, Bridgeton City Mayor Albert Kelly and representatives of the Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland Housing Authorities were at Inspira Fitness Center in Vineland for the certificate ceremony.
