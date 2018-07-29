11:45 a.m.: Crowds of people are slowly let onto the sand. Lines of fans extended four blocks along the Boardwalk prior to noon, when gates officially open. 

11:15 a.m.: Less than an hour left until gates open for the Atlantic City beach concert, and more people are joining lines on the Boardwalk.

10:45 a.m.Fans near and far are waiting in line on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for beach concert headliner The Chainsmokers and opening acts Bazzi and Gryffin.

Alexander Prusky, 20, of Albany, New York, was about the 25th person in line waiting at the Gold entrance Sunday morning. 

“I’ve been waiting for this since winter,” Prusky said. “So far I’ve enjoyed where their music is going . . . I’m just waiting to see what comes next.” 

10:15 a.m.: Some people are eager to get front seats to the show on the Atlantic City beach. Lines are starting to form at the Gold admission entrance on the Boardwalk. 

9:45 a.m.: About four hours ahead of Sunday's first opening act for the Atlantic City beach concert, there are no lines at the general admission entrance on the Boardwalk, but some Chainsmokers fans are looking forward to the main act later this afternoon.

Despite a less-than-ideal beach concert crowd Thursday night, organizers are expecting fans to pack the beach Sunday afternoon for a set by The Chainsmokers.

The electronic pop act follow a show that was originally supposed to feature pop artist Demi Lovato, but was re-billed with Cheat Codes and Lauv after the singer was hospitalized earlier this week for a reported drug overdose.

“I’m sure there were some who decided not to go (on Thursday), but I’m hopeful that they come on Sunday,” said Ike Richman, spokesman for concert promoter Live Nation. “I would think that if people were unable to go Thursday, knowing that the weather will be great Sunday with a great headliner, I think anyone who wasn’t able to go Thursday will be going Sunday.”

People who paid for tickets to Thursday’s show before Lovato canceled will have their tickets honored at Sunday’s Chainsmokers show. Refunds for ticket holders for Thursday’s concert who choose not to attend either show will be available at the point of purchase after Sunday.

