Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers perform July 11 in Quebec City, Canada. Gates open for their Atlantic City show at noon Sunday. Gryffin is set to go on at 1:30 p.m., followed by Bazzi at 3 p.m. and The Chainsmokers at 4:15 p.m.
People line up for the Atlantic City beach concert Sunday on the Boardwalk at the Gold Circle entrance. The Chainsmokers are set to play at 4:15 p.m., July 29, 2018.
Erin Serpico / Staff Writer
10:45 a.m.: Fans near and far are waiting in line on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for beach concert headliner The Chainsmokers and opening acts Bazzi and Gryffin.
Alexander Prusky, 20, of Albany, New York, was about the 25th person in line waiting at the Gold entrance Sunday morning.
Alexander Prusky, 20, from Albany, NY, was about the 25th person in line waiting at the Gold entrance. He’s passing the time by making a poster and drawing the cover art of @TheChainsmokers’ “Side Effects” song pic.twitter.com/Xft2Qbe4kQ
9:45 a.m.: About four hours ahead of Sunday's first opening act for the Atlantic City beach concert, there are no lines at the general admission entrance on the Boardwalk, but some Chainsmokers fans are looking forward to the main act later this afternoon.
No lines yet at general admission tent, but found sisters Rachel, 16, and Jenna Mandell, 18, here for the concert from Mount Olive, but staying on LBI at a family beach house. “I never saw @TheChainsmokers in concert. When I saw this opportunity, I said “let’s go!,”” Jenna says pic.twitter.com/7QSmRO9zRY
Despite a less-than-ideal beach concert crowd Thursday night, organizers are expecting fans to pack the beach Sunday afternoon for a set by The Chainsmokers.
The electronic pop act follow a show that was originally supposed to feature pop artist Demi Lovato, but was re-billed with Cheat Codes and Lauv after the singer was hospitalized earlier this week for a reported drug overdose.
“I’m sure there were some who decided not to go (on Thursday), but I’m hopeful that they come on Sunday,” said Ike Richman, spokesman for concert promoter Live Nation. “I would think that if people were unable to go Thursday, knowing that the weather will be great Sunday with a great headliner, I think anyone who wasn’t able to go Thursday will be going Sunday.”
People who paid for tickets to Thursday’s show before Lovato canceled will have their tickets honored at Sunday’s Chainsmokers show. Refunds for ticket holders for Thursday’s concert who choose not to attend either show will be available at the point of purchase after Sunday.
Event staff member John LaMarca hands out free tickets to Pat DiBlasio, of Ohio, in front of the venue of Thursday night’s beach concert. Organizers also distributed free tickets to businesses along the Boardwalk for their patrons.
On July 26th 2018, the annual Beach Concert is held off the Arkansas beach in Atlantic City. The Dawkins family , (l-r) Stella, Zaria, 18, Jerrion, 7, and Thomas, all of Pennsgrove, came because Zaria is a big Lovato fan, though they were not staying for the other acts due to the disappointment of her not being there.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 26th 2018, the annual Beach Concert is held off the Arkansas beach in Atlantic City. (l-r) Stephanie and Jessica Bignall, 22 and 17, came from Delaware to see Lovato, and though upset at her not being there were going to go to the show.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press Matthew Strabuk / For The Press