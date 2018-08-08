It’s hard to imagine Alan Kopala, decked out in an “I love cats” sweater and snapping photos of a group of kittens, was ever allergic to cats.
Now retired, the self-proclaimed “fanaticat” is five cats richer, mysteriously allergyfree and dedicates his time to helping dogs and cats — by taking their photos.
Kopala makes his rounds among rescues, including Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S., the Atlantic County Animal Shelter and Beacon Animal Rescue in Upper Township. Photographers including Kopala and shelter staff recognize the effect a good photo can have on social media for a pet looking for a new home.
Often, it’s the first contact the animal has with the public, said Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S. founder Judy Cantin.
The nonprofit has about 6,000 followers on Facebook, Cantin said, and having a good photo can give a potential owner a glimpse into the pet’s character.
Kathy Kelsey, director of Atlantic County Animal Shelter, commended Kopala’s ability to capture the essence of the animal. For some bully-breeds that have a stigma, such as pit bulls, a good photograph can capture their personalities to increase their chances of finding a home.
“We were just using our little digital cameras or smartphones, and the result we were getting was OK but was not what we wanted to capture and the essence of the animal that would enhance the adoptions,” said Kelsey, who teamed up with Kopala after he heard her on the radio saying she was looking for a photographer.
“It has been unbelievably helpful,” said Kelsey, who has seen the return from shares on social media and Petfinder, and adoptions.
“This is such a unique thing that it does require a professional flair to get great results, and he’s been terrific,” she said.
Nanette Martin, of Shelter Me Photograph, started her nonprofit after photographing the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans for People magazine. Later, she lent a hand to transfer 75 homeless dogs from a shelter north of the city to one in Atlanta.
Before she left, she snapped a few photos. When she arrived, all 75 dogs were spoken for or adopted because of the photos she had taken.
“That was the moment the direction in my life took a hard turn,” she said.
Now the nonprofit is on tour to offer shelters workshops in photography. With the help of donations from Purnia and others, the nonprofit is helping shelters build fully functional cat and dog studios.
“Part of my job is to motivate them, to get them excited about doing this and the tools to be successful after we leave, because it’s so uniquely difficult. It’s harder than any other discipline of photography I’ve shot,” she said.
It’s the “only kind of photography that can save a life,” Martin said.
“What I don’t understand is, some shelters are not on board with improving or getting a photograph program in place,” Martin said.
She said corporations spend money advertising their products that don’t “have a beating heart.”
“Part of my struggle is to convince shelter managers what we’re doing is one of your most important training programs you need to introduce,” Martin said.
Kopala said he doesn’t make the animals pose, rather, he’ll get their attention with toys or treats. For cats, it’s a magic wand and for dogs, a Pup-peroni stick.
“It’s not magic. It’s work. It’s hard work, but I do it for the animals,” he said.
Beyond social media, where shares and likes can lead to a pet finding a new home, websites such as Petfinder can aid in adoption. In the sea of fluffy faces, a good photo can stand out.
“It catches their attention. That’s what important,” Kopala said of busy potential adopters.
When it comes to posting the atypical sad shelter photo, said Barb Sobel, volunteer photographer for Animal Outreach of Cape May County in West Cape May, it’s not effective, and people will keep scrolling.
Instead, she likes to make sure the cats “shine.” Mostly, she said, it involves patience.
About a year ago, she began volunteering with the Animal Outreach and started posting photos on its social media and Instagram every morning. Before that, she said, its Instagram was inactive.
“People on Instagram love cats. There’s no doubt about it,” she said.
The right combination of hashtags can prompt season visitors to swing by Animal Outreach to visit the cats or make a donation, she said.
Consistency also is key and can aid in pushing such photos to the tops of news feeds. Followers know to look forward to Sobel’s 7 a.m. post of the “cat of the day.”
Volunteers like Sobel and Kopala spend a lot of time with the animals they work hard to get adopted. Both said it’s a great feeling to hear the pet has gone to a home, but Sobel noted she often feels a tinge of sadness and even happy tears.
“Each one is special, each cat is special, each adoption story is special,” she said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.