PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A brush fire that was large enough to close Pemberton-Browns Mills Road started Wednesday afternoon along Juliustown Road behind Lakeshore Mobile Village, according to the Pemberton Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Firefighters from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst worked on the fire. No homes or structures were in any danger, but smoke was heavy in the Burlington County town, the Fire Department said.
The blaze follows a larger fire that burned 11,600 acres of the Pinelands in Woodland Township this past weekend.
Pemberton-Browns Mills Road was scheduled to be closed until midnight, the Fire Department said. The Pemberton Township Police Department was on the scene supervising the road closure.
Wind direction caused the smoke to drift toward Evergreen and Pemberton boulevards, the Fire Department said.
