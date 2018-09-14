Atlantic City, Atlantic County and Bridgeton are among nine local-government bodies each receiving $100,000 from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority in an effort to promote innovative projects across the state, according to a press release.
The money is part of the Innovation Challenge, which offers communities a chance to compete for planning awards, the EDA said in a statement. Each town or county’s project focuses heavily on technology.
Atlantic City’s money will go toward creating a Center for Marine & Environmental Science on Bader Field, Atlantic County’s toward an Atlantic County Aviation and Technical Academy and Bridgeton’s toward creating a food-technology hub.
“Communities across New Jersey responded to this challenge with a clear commitment to spurring innovation in their local ecosystems,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in the statement. “From the installation of a high-speed 5G fiber network to the creation of a collaborative research-driven incubator and maker’s campus, these plans will help further New Jersey’s ability to compete and win in the 21st century economy.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.