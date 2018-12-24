The Atlantic County Office of Emergency Preparedness announced a new emergency notification system to alert residents and property owners at a moment’s notice of a “countywide emergency or life-threatening disaster.”
In the event of an emergency, all land line phones will automatically receive an alert. Residents must register their numbers to receive alerts on their cell phone.
John Garry, a network administrator for the office, said residents can customize which alerts they receive, and how they receive them, on their app, AlertMe. They can choose between texts, emails and calls.
"That will give the resident actually more control over how they want to receive (alerts)," Garry said. "They can customize their alerts depending on what they want."
The County contracted CivicPlus for their notification system, CivicReady; previously, the County worked with CodeRed to send out alerts.
In a press release Monday, the county urged Atlantic County property owners that live outside the county to register for alerts in case of flooding or other emergencies that could threaten their property.
“The emergency notification system is an invaluable resource for both residents and property owners,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson in a statement. “Time is extremely critical in an emergency and this countywide system enhances our efforts to protect lives and properties.”
