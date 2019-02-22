091118_nws_senate
Sen. Chris Brown co-sponsored a bill that passed the Senate on Thursday, to set up a retirement savings plan for workers whose employers do not offer them. It now heads to the governor for his signature.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

A bill to start a retirement savings plan for workers whose employers do not offer plans passed the state Senate on Thursday.

The plan is voluntary and would make it much more likely that families will save, since contributions are deducted directly from paychecks, said state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, a co-sponsor of the bill.

The bill had already passed the Assembly and now heads to the governor for his approval.

According to the AARP, the average Social Security benefit for a retired household is about $19,000 a year. But the average older New Jersey family spends $23,000 a year on food, utilities and health care alone, said Brown.

“Clearly, Social Security isn’t enough, and, sadly ... the average working family only has $3,000 set aside for retirement, while about 1.7 million private-sector employees in New Jersey do not have access to a retirement savings plan,” said Brown. 

The savings plans would be portable, said Brown. Contributions would be pre-tax, so no taxes on the money would be paid until it is withdrawn for use.

S-2891, the New Jersey Secure Choice Savings Program Act, would create a public-private partnership between the state and a professional financial institution, Brown said.

The program would be easy to set up, and there would be no ongoing costs or risk to employers or the state, he said.

