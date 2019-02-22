A bill to start a retirement savings plan for workers whose employers do not offer plans passed the state Senate on Thursday.
The plan is voluntary and would make it much more likely that families will save, since contributions are deducted directly from paychecks, said state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, a co-sponsor of the bill.
The bill had already passed the Assembly and now heads to the governor for his approval.
According to the AARP, the average Social Security benefit for a retired household is about $19,000 a year. But the average older New Jersey family spends $23,000 a year on food, utilities and health care alone, said Brown.
“Clearly, Social Security isn’t enough, and, sadly ... the average working family only has $3,000 set aside for retirement, while about 1.7 million private-sector employees in New Jersey do not have access to a retirement savings plan,” said Brown.
The savings plans would be portable, said Brown. Contributions would be pre-tax, so no taxes on the money would be paid until it is withdrawn for use.
S-2891, the New Jersey Secure Choice Savings Program Act, would create a public-private partnership between the state and a professional financial institution, Brown said.
The program would be easy to set up, and there would be no ongoing costs or risk to employers or the state, he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.