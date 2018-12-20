A Blackwood man has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in connection with the 2017 death of a woman in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Thursday.
Luis Cream, 36, of the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, Camden County, was under the influence, police say, when he crashed his Honda Pilot into a Honda Odyssey on Nov. 19, 2017, killing his passenger, Jalina Steele, and injuring two others.
According to past reports, the Odyssey spun, struck a guardrail and re-entered the road before coming to rest in the center lane. The Odyssey’s driver, Brenda Reyes, and her passenger, Michael Holness, suffered minor injuries. The Honda Pilot went through a guardrail, overturned and landed in a retention basin. Steele, of Camden, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Cream also suffered injuries in the crash.
The charges are a result of a joint investigation between the Prosecutor’s Office and State Police.
Since December of last year, Cream has been held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. His detention hearing is scheduled for Dec. 24.
