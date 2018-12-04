Wind and solar power
This file photo shows wind turbines and solar panels at the ACUA Wastewater Treatment Facility in Atlantic City in 2015.

 Press archives

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities will hold a public meeting Friday on how to increase the use of renewable energy such as solar and wind over the next three years.

Gov. Phil Murphy has a goal of 100 percent renewable energy in the state by 2050.

The Clean Energy Law, which Murphy signed in May, required the percentage of energy sold from renewables increase to 21 percent by Jan. 1, 2020, 35 percent by Jan. 1, 2025, and 50 percent by Jan. 1, 2030.

The meeting will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the BPU offices, 44 S. Clinton Ave., 1st Floor Multipurpose Room in Trenton.

Written comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 10 to Aida Camacho, Secretary, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, 44 S. Clinton Ave., 3rd Floor, Suite 314, CN 350, Trenton, NJ 08625.

Written comments may also be submitted electronically to Rule.Comments@bpu.nj.gov in Microsoft Word or another easily converted format.

