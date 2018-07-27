Today is National New Jersey Day and although the state may seem unassuming, it's actually home to some legends, both real and imagined.
Here are some cool people to know who call the good ol' Garden State home.
According to The Official Website of New Jersey, both Grover Cleveland and Woodrow Wilson called New Jersey home at some point in their lives. Cleveland is actually buried in Princeton Cemetery.
Celebrities including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Meryl Streep, Kirsten Dunst, Patti Smith and Shaquille O'Neal are all from New Jersey.
Oh, and we can't forget Jason Voorhees.
Although the horror icon isn't actually from New Jersey, the lake that acts as a centerpiece in the "Friday the 13th" series is based on a lake at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, located in Hardwick Township, if anyone is up for a road-trip.
Speaking of horror, the Jersey Devil, the unofficial state mascot, is the inspiration for several artists who gather each year at the Lines on the Pines festival, which will be at Stockton University on March 10, 2019.
Another famous celebrity from New Jersey is the state's very own Lucy the Elephant. Located in Margate, Lucy is a New Jersey icon, an example of novelty architecture.
Other points of architecture worth checking out include the Absecon Lighthouse and Cape May Point State Park, although there will be a distinct lack of elephants and celebrities.
