Today is National New Jersey Day and although the state may seem unassuming, it's actually home to some legends, both real and imagined.

Here are some cool people to know who call the good ol' Garden State home.

According to The Official Website of New Jersey, both Grover Cleveland and Woodrow Wilson called New Jersey home at some point in their lives. Cleveland is actually buried in Princeton Cemetery.

Springsteen in Wildwood

Jason Breuss and George Papageorgiou, both of Wildwood, pose for a photograph Thursday with Bruce Springsteen.

Celebrities including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Meryl Streep, Kirsten Dunst, Patti Smith and Shaquille O'Neal are all from New Jersey.

Jon Bon Jovi
Rock star Jon Bon Jovi walking in the hallway outside of the Ocean Ballroom at Resorts Casino Hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 17 before his three-song performance during a fundraiser for Phil Murphy, the Democratic candidate for New Jersey Governor.
TV-Meryl Streep
STREEP FILE — In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, actress Meryl Streep poses for photographers at the premiere of “The Post” in London. Streep will join the cast of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” playing Mary Louise Wright, mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman’s character Celeste Wright. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Oh, and we can't forget Jason Voorhees.

Although the horror icon isn't actually from New Jersey, the lake that acts as a centerpiece in the "Friday the 13th" series is based on a lake at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, located in Hardwick Township, if anyone is up for a road-trip.

jason voorhees mask.jpg
Speaking of horror, the Jersey Devil, the unofficial state mascot, is the inspiration for several artists who gather each year at the Lines on the Pines festival, which will be at Stockton University on March 10, 2019.

031218_nws_pines
On March 11th, 2018, in Galloway at Stockton State University, the 13th annual Lines on the Pines event is held, celebrating over 90 authors, artists, musicians, photographers, crafters, organizations and businesses. Jeff English of Sweetwater, having fun donning a Jersey Devil costume.

Another famous celebrity from New Jersey is the state's very own Lucy the Elephant. Located in Margate, Lucy is a New Jersey icon, an example of novelty architecture.   

Lucy the Elephant
Lucy was moved to her current location in 1970. Sunday visitors could ride a trackless train along her route. Lucy the Elephant celebrated her 137th birthday Sunday afternoon. July 22, 2018

Other points of architecture worth checking out include the Absecon Lighthouse and Cape May Point State Park, although there will be a distinct lack of elephants and celebrities.

