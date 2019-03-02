TRENTON — The only Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket from Friday night’s drawing, worth an estimated $267 million, was sold in Warren County.
James A. Carey Jr., acting executive director of New Jersey Lottery, announced the sale Saturday in a news release, along with the winning numbers: 29, 33, 39, 60 and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier was 2.
“We are thrilled that the winning ticket was sold in Warren County,” Carey said. “I’m happy to congratulate Quick Check #69 of 600 New Brunswick Ave. in Phillipsburg, the retailer that sold this winning ticket.”
The annuity is estimated at $267 million with a $159 million cash option, according to the release. A $10,000 winning ticket was also sold at Banner Deli and Liquor in Palisades Park, Bergen County.
The winner is urged to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides, put it in a safe place and contact the lottery at 609-599-5875.
The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to file a claim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.