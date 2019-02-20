The toll increase to $5 for the Delaware Memorial Bridge between New Jersey and Delaware has been postponed two months, and an E-ZPass discount added, after a vote Wednesday by the Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission.
The $1 toll increase passed in December originally was to take effect in March. Now it will start May 1, the agency said.
The last general toll increase took place July 1, 2011, according to the commission.
Other changes made include the adoption of a 25-cent discount for passenger car/small truck users with New Jersey E-ZPass or DelDOT accounts.
NEW CASTLE, Del. — It will cost more to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge next year.
“E-ZPass saves customers time, reduces auto emissions and enhances fuel efficiency,” said DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook. “We believe that establishing a preferred rate for the home agencies here will encourage Delaware Memorial Bridge customers who pay with cash to sign up for the program.”
In addition, the Frequent Traveler discount rate increases from $1.25 to $1.75 until Jan. 1, 2021, when it will increase to $2.25.
The Frequent Traveler program is for those who make at least 20 trips over the bridge in 90 days.
The toll increase is expected to generate about $32 million in additional annual revenue to fund the agency’s five-year, $399 million Capital Improvement Program, according to the commission.
The revised toll schedule sets the rate for passenger cars and small trucks at $5, while commercial vehicles will pay $2 more per axle.
It’s just the second time in 30 years that the agency’s commuter and Frequent Traveler discount programs will be adjusted, the commission said.
Commuters can get the vastly cheaper commuter rate with just 22 trips in a 30-day period, down from 25.
About 36 million vehicles annually travel across the twin spans of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The bridge generates 75 percent of the DRBA’s operating revenue and 100 percent of net revenues, according to the commission.
The bi-state DRBA owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry and the Forts Ferry Crossing, in addition to managing the Millville and Cape May airports in New Jersey and the New Castle Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark in Delaware.
