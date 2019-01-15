Dunkin' employees
Employees of local Dunkin' franchises volunteer their time at the Community Food Bank of New Jersey location in Egg Harbor after the presentation of a check for $7,500 dollars to assist in feeding the less fortunate in South Jersey.

 COLT SHAW Staff Writer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP − The Community Food Bank of New Jersey received a check for $7,500 on Tuesday from The Joy In Childhood Foundation, a charitable partnership between Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’.

The grant will work “to help support hunger relief efforts throughout the region,” Abby Zweigle, a spokesperson working for the charity, said in a release.

Local Dunkin’ franchisees volunteered at the Community Food Bank location in Egg Harbor Township after the grant presentation.

In a post on its web site last year, the Food Bank said they have received help from the foundation since 2011, both in direct donations and Feeding America grants. Employees of local Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins volunteer every fall as part of their Week of Joy.

