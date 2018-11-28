When Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman took office two years ago, her first order of business was reviewing the small city's large payrolls.
With a year-round population of about 10,000, Ventnor has 13 department heads. A majority have tenure and salaries upward of $80,000.
"I was shocked," said Holtzman, Atlantic County's department of family and community development fiscal officer for the past 30 years.
So the mayor contacted local legislators about joining a pilot program signed into law by Gov. Chris Christie in 2013 that made it easier for five selected counties to share services, merge highly paid positions and take some of the burden off taxpayers.
On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy added Atlantic County to the mix.
Many of the county's 23 municipalities already share services, but the newly signed legislation would allow them to fire tenured employees and break down some barriers to finalizing agreements.
"Saving taxpayer dollars is a top priority," Murphy said in a statement Tuesday.
Under the law, Atlantic County towns can now share municipal clerks, chief financial officers and assessors, among other titles. Holtzman said Ventnor was unable to do so previously because those positions become tenured after five years.
Holtzman said eliminating some positions could make sense in the future if the city's population shrinks.
"Now we can look at operations and ask, 'Are those positions really necessary?'" Holtzman said.
Sharing services is nothing new. It's been around in New Jersey since the state was incorporated in 1787, said Michael Cerra, assistant executive director of the League of Municipalities.
"It used to be done by a handshake," Cerra said.
Now, those agreements need to be memorialized.
And while there are benefits to sharing services, he said, there are drawbacks, too. Sharing services means initial startup costs, layoffs and new collective bargaining agreements that have to be hashed out.
Since most towns already share services on some level with neighbors, Cerra says a majority of the easy work has been accomplished.
Last year, for instance, Atlantic County and Atlantic City entered into three agreements to share public health services, transportation for seniors and for home-delivered meals that could save the resort town more than $1 million. For years, Ventnor has shared its building and code inspector with Longport, the 900-person town at the southern end of the island.
"The tough part is making it a win-win for everyone," Cerra said. "All of the low-hanging fruit has already been accomplished."
A boom in shared services was made possible across New Jersey in 2013, after then-state Sen. Donald Norcross drafted the Shared Services Pilot Program.
In Camden County, one of the seven counties in the program, at least 75 percent of municipalities share services in some capacity, said county spokesman Dan Keashen. All but two towns use the county's police and fire dispatch system.
"We've seen further consolidation over the years," Keashen said.
Still, local leaders will likely be cautiously optimistic.
Murphy has renewed a commitment to the program. On Tuesday, he announced two new hires at the Department of Community Affairs that will develop 10 shared-service agreements by May.
But the future of the program isn't certain. The next governor could scrap it.
"It's not etched in stone," Holtzman said. "I don't know how long it's going to last."
