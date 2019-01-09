New Jersey Economy
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at an event in Nutley, N.J., Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Murphy is proposing revamping the state’s expiring tax incentive programs as well as pushing a host of other programs to spur the economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement Tuesday criticizing President Trump's televised plea for border wall funding.

“President Trump continues to mislead to justify his nonsensical and damaging shutdown," Murphy said. "There is a much better and smarter way for us to invest $5 billion than an impractical non-starter of a wall."

Murphy went on to highlight the Gateway Project, the planned expansion and renovation of the Northeast Corridor rail line between Newark and New York.

"The Gateway Project would do more to create jobs, promote economic and national security, and build critically needed 21st century infrastructure," Murphy said.

In his address to the nation, Trump argued for funding on security and humanitarian grounds. He declared there is "a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul" 

"Enough of the misguided rhetoric that is hurting our economy and our people, and making us less safe. Let’s get the government open and get to work to get Gateway done,” Murphy said.

The AP contributed to this report.

