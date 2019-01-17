TRENTON — Legislative Democrats announced Thursday they have reached an agreement to raise New Jersey's minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said the legislation would raise the minimum wage over the course of five years, increasing to $10 an hour by July 1, $11 by Jan. 1, 2020, then a $1 increase each year until the minimum wage reaches $15 on Jan. 1, 2024.
“Today, we are taking a historic step to provide more than 1 million New Jersey workers a stronger foothold in the middle class,” Murphy said in a statement. “No one working a full-time job should ever live in poverty. Putting the minimum wage on a clear and responsible path to $15 an hour is good for workers, good for our businesses and good for our economy."
As of Jan. 1, New Jersey's minimum wage is $8.85 an hour, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Murphy set forth the 25-cent wage increase for 2019 last year.
South Jersey legislators and business leaders had mixed feelings about the agreed details.
Joe Kelly, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said while workers should get paid fair wages, the chamber is concerned with anything that might cause a business to have to reduce staff, hours or benefits. He hopes legislators continue conversations with businesses as they work out the finer details.
"We don't want to harm the same people we’re trying to help," he said. "We do appreciate that they are looking at doing a graduated approach, but the devil is in the details and the final resolutions made."
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said he's looking at how the wage increase will affect businesses in South Jersey.
"I’m a small-business owner, so I want to give workers a fair wage and I certainly think the minimum should be increased," said Mazzeo, who owns a produce store in Northfield, "but we also have to be fair to small businesses and businesses in South Jersey like seasonal and agricultural that are affected by a larger increase."
Sweeney said the plan will increase wages for agriculture workers to $12.50 within five years, making it the highest wage for farm workers in the Northeast. For seasonal workers and small businesses with five or fewer employees, the base minimum wage would reach $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2026.
Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said he will review the details and agreement so he can work in a bipartisan way to "protect our Atlantic County way of life" by making sure any minimum wage increase protects seasonal employees, students, youth and tipped employees, "so our working families don't lose their jobs while maintaining job opportunities for the future.”
Some from the private sector want safeguards built into the final bill.
Michele N. Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said in a statement that economic analysis of the annual increases on the state's economy should be included. It would give the state the ability to freeze a scheduled increase during an economic downturn or because of a natural disaster like Hurricane Sandy, she said.
"New Jersey needs to consider such a provision to ensure that the economy can sustain shifts in economic prosperity and downturns, particularly given the tenuous fiscal crisis we currently find ourselves in," Siekerka said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.