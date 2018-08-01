ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the state won two big victories after a federal judge blocked the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3-D printed plastic guns.
Speaking in the city Wednesday, Grewal said the judge’s decision will help ensure the safety of New Jersey residents and law-enforcement officers.
“These codes, at the click of a button, would allow anyone, including terrorists, criminals, domestic abusers and juveniles, to print guns simply using a 3-D printer,” Grewal said. “These guns, which have no serial numbers and are not traceable in any way by law enforcement, are dangerous. There’s simply no other way to put it.”
On Monday, New Jersey joined seven other states in filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3-D printed gun, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety.
The state also sued the company, Texas-based Defense Distributed, and its founder, Cody Wilson, in New Jersey Superior Court to try to stop the codes from being released.
The state was successful in both suits, Grewal said Wednesday.
“In New Jersey, Defense Distributed and Mr. Wilson simply backed down,” Grewal said. “He promised the court yesterday that he will not post any new codes on his website until our motion was heard next month in Newark.”
Grewal said the state and federal governments have several avenues to charge Wilson criminally if he posts the codes against the courts’ orders.
Some of those charges include weapons trafficking and violating a stay made by the courts.
By Wednesday afternoon, politicians from both major parties were voicing opposition to the plastic guns. Sarah Sanders, press secretary for Republican President Donald Trump, said Wednesday the Department of Justice "made a deal without the president's approval."
She said the president was "glad this effort was delayed" so he can review the material, and added the administration supports the longstanding law against owning plastic guns.
Local politicians were also happy with the courts’ decisions.
State Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said putting the codes online puts the public at risk and makes it easier for dangerous people to get a gun.
“The problem is someone who is a criminal, has criminal intent or someone with a serious mental illness can easily get these guns,” Van Drew said. “I always believe in freedom of the internet, but this is without question an exemption.”
Van Drew added that some similar codes have already been posted to the "dark web," and that this is a case where technology moves so quickly, officials had to quickly catch up.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, agreed that printing untraceable guns is a bad idea and said he was glad Grewal succeeded in the lawsuits.
“Keeping our families safe from gun violence remains a priority, and in this age of continued senseless gun violence and terrorism, it would be lunacy to enable anyone with a computer to print an unregistered and untraceable gun,” Brown said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
