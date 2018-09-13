TRENTON — It's been 10 years since the passage of the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008, which required health insurers to put mental health coverage benefits on par with medical and surgical ones.

On Thursday, New Jersey legislators took mental health parity a step further when they advanced a bill that would expand insurance coverage for behavioral health care services and enhance enforcement and oversight of federal law.

"This ensures that people who are suffering from mental illness or addiction will have access to the services essential to their recovery," Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, said in a statement. "Individuals who are struggling with a mental illness or addiction should not have to jump through hoops to get help."

Federal law, which has been amended and added to since 2008, generally prevents group and individual health plans and health insurance carriers that provide benefits for mental health or substance use disorder from imposing different or unequal limitations on those benefits than on medical and surgical benefits.

The New Jersey bill would require insurance plans to meet federal law requirements and provide coverage for medically necessary behavioral health care services, defined as procedures or services by a health care provider or facility for the treatment of mental illness, emotional disorders, drug or alcohol abuse and autism.

The proposed state law, passed by the New Jersey Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee, also complements the federal Health Care Quality Act, which places certain restrictions on insurance carriers to ensure parity on non-quantitative treatment limitations, use of out-of-network providers and in-plan exceptions for services.

"It (mental illness) should be treated just as any other health condition, such as diabetes, hypertension or asthma," Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, D-Union, said in a statement. "There should be no distinctions in the way that it is categorized and treated."

The bill stipulates that the most recent American Society of Addiction Medicine treatment criteria for addictive, substance-related and co-occurring conditions must be used for determining whether someone's treatment for substance use disorder merits coverage, and not any other criteria.

It would also prohibit insurers that provide prescription drug coverage from excluding coverage of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved forms of medication-assisted treatment, like Suboxone, methadone and Vivitrol, for alcohol or opioid dependence.

The bill moves to the full state Assembly for further consideration.