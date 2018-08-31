The deadline to apply for one of six new licenses to grow and dispense medical marijuana in New Jersey has passed, and South Jersey investors have submitted their best chances to operate an alternative treatment center.
Potentially hundreds of applications have been submitted to the state Department of Health for the licenses, based on the crowd of 800 interested representatives and parties who attended a pre-application conference Aug. 9.
Health officials said they will disclose the official tally of applications next week.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced July 16 the state is requesting applications for six new dispensaries to add to the existing six operational ones, including Compassionate Care Foundation in Egg Harbor Township.
Two licenses will be awarded for each region of the state — north, central and south — and successful applicants will be notified of their selection by Nov. 1.
South Jersey investors and companies have been working for months to secure growing and dispensing sites, partner organizations, municipal approval, financial resources and more to put forth applications that will be reviewed and scored by state officials.
Those investors include the team of Dr. Ira Trocki, owner of Egg Harbor City Boat Co. and Northfield-based plastic surgeon, and Dr. Jon Regis, CEO and president of Reliance Medical Center.
The partners submitted an application Friday under the name Relevant 1 LLC proposing a plan to cultivate and process the product in Egg Harbor City and open a dispensary in Atlantic City.
“We’re very gung-ho about it. It’s a great concept,” Trocki said. “Both those cities need economic development and jobs, so we hope that if and when we get approved, people can get involved in this business and we can also work with Stockton students who want to learn about it.”
Stockton University announced Thursday it has added a cannabis studies minor.
South Jersey competition includes Superior Grow Lab and partners James DiNatale, owner of RGC3 LLC, and George Miller, an Atlantic City-based attorney. Officials have stated their intentions to submit an application to grow, cultivate and dispense medical marijuana at a site in Pleasantville on Devins Lane owned by DiNatale that formerly housed The Press of Atlantic City's offices.
In Atlantic City, Calvi Electric and Longview Strategic LLC have applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority seeking a use variance to convert a building in Atlantic City into a medical marijuana facility, and stated intentions to submit an application for a state license.
Representatives from Superior Grow Lab, Calvi Electric, the Miller Law Firm and Longview Strategic LLC could not be reached Friday.
State health officials announced Tuesday the medical marijuana program has reached more than 30,000 patients and 1,200 caregivers. About 40 percent of patients are being treated in the program for new qualifying conditions added earlier this year.
