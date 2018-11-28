Bruce Springsteen took aim at President Trump Tuesday, saying the real estate mogul and former reality star has an “interest” in “dividing us.”
The 69-year-old musician, originally from Freehold and now living in Colts Neck, made his pointed assessment of the president’s time in office thus far in an interview with Esquire magazine.
“(He) has no interest in uniting the country and actually has an interest in doing the opposite and dividing us, which he does on an almost daily basis. That’s simply a crime against humanity, as far as I’m concerned,” Springsteen said in the article. “It’s an awful, awful message to send out into the world. You are intentionally trying to disenfranchise a large portion of Americans. That’s unforgivable.”
Springsteen has been an outspoken critic of the president as of late, specifically when it comes to his immigration policies.
In June Springsteen stopped his Broadway show to perform “The Ghost Of Tom Joad” in protest of the Trump administration’s policies on refugees arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.
In the interview Tuesday, the famously political Springsteen gave a broader diagnosis of the current political climate, and which direction he sees the country headed.
“I do believe we’ll survive Trump. But I don’t know if I see a unifying figure on the horizon,” he said. “That worries me. Because the partisanship and the country being split down the middle is something that’s gravely dangerous.
