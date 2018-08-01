ATLANTIC CITY — The state is suing South Jersey Gas, the Deull Fuel Co. and other firms over contamination of a block of land near the bay where S.J. Gas has been cleaning up a former manufactured gas plant site for almost two years.
It is one of six major civil enforcement actions against alleged polluters announced Wednesday afternoon by Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, including three Natural Resource Damage lawsuits.
South Jersey Gas spokeswoman Marissa Travaline said the company is still reviewing the lawsuit, which Grewal's office has posted online, so it cannot comment yet. She said S.J. Gas had not been officially served with the suit.
But she stressed the company has worked as a partner with the state on the cleanup and will continue to do so.
Fuel company owner John Deull, reached at his home in Florida, said he had not spoken with his attorney but might have a comment Thursday.
Hazardous substances from the operation of the companies in and around 300 N. Georgia Ave. have found their way into groundwater and sediments in the bay nearby, Grewal said. Contaminants include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, naphthalene, benzene, arsenic, cyanide and lead, he said. They are known to cause blood disorders and other serious health problems.
"It's not just an environmental issue. It's a public-health issue as well," Grewal said. But he did not allege anyone's health has been harmed.
Grewal and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe announced the actions at the site of the former Deull Fuel Co., which has been battling the DEP for years over pollution the state says the fuel company caused.
The Deull Fuel property abuts the site of a cleanup by S.J. Gas of a historic manufactured gas plant, which was acquired by S.J. Gas after most of the environmental damage was done in the early 20th century, Grewal said. But he emphasized S.J. Gas is still responsible not only for cleaning up the site, but for compensating residents of Atlantic City for damage done to the environment.
Manufactured gas plants made burnable gasses with oil and coal.
When the cleanup started in 2016, S.J. Gas community liaison Kelly Henry said tests showed the underground pollution flume ended under Turnpike Road and did not continue under nearby homes.
She also said any pollution is underground and there are no pathways of exposure for people living nearby.
The other firms named in the legal complaint are Deull Service Corp., McAllister Fuels, Verizon New Jersey and as many as 10 other yet-unknown firms.
The lawsuit does not name an amount of money sought but says it wants the defendants to reimburse the state for what it has spent and will spend on the site, to reimburse residents for loss of value of the lands affected, and to force them to do further cleanup and assessment required. It also asks the court to award the state other relief deemed appropriate.
In three of the six cases around the state, including Atlantic City's, the state is seeking payment for damages to the state’s natural resources. They are known as Natural Resource Damage cases, or NRDs, according to a press release from the state.
It's the first time in at least 10 years state has taken such action, according to Grewal.
"These actions are long overdue. This is a significant change in course from the Christie administration, which was more interested in settling for pennies on the dollar with big polluters like Exxon than protecting our communities," said Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters.
The Christie administration in 2016 settled an $8.9 billion Exxon lawsuit for $225 million and planned to use it for general state spending. Legal action postponed that, and this year the Murphy administration took all but $50 million for the general fund in the state budget and to pay legal fees.
New Jersey voters approved a constitutional amendment last November that requires all environmental settlement dollars to be used "to repair, restore, replace or preserve the state’s natural resources" and to pay the state's legal costs in pursuing claims.
“The purpose of enforcement is to make sure that agencies and companies follow environmental laws, and when they do not, they are held accountable," said New Jersey Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel. "When there’s a cop on the beat, people are more likely to follow the law."
Other suits announced Wednesday target the the Pohatcong Valley Superfund Site in Warren County; the Ronson Metals Corp. site and the former home of Ruggiero Seafood Inc., both in Newark; and Fords Mobil and Port Reading Refinery, both in Woodbridge, Middlesex County.
