Olympian slams ref who demanded wrestler's dreadlocks cut

In this image taken from a Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson gets his hair cut courtside minutes before his match in Buena, N.J., after a referee told Johnson he would forfeit his bout if he didn't have his dreadlocks cut off. Johnson went on to win the match after a SNJ Today reporter tweeted video if the incident, the state's Interscholastic Athletic Association says they are recommending the referee not be assigned to any event until the matter has been reviewed more thoroughly. (Michael Frankel/SNJTODAY.COM viavAP)

 The Associated Press

Last Wednesday, a Buena Regional High School wrestler was forced to cut his dreadlocks – or forfeit his match.

A reporter tweeted a video of the high school’s trainer chopping Johnson’s locks, calling him “the epitome of a team player.”

The story went viral. National media immediately took note as tweets poured in criticizing the referee who gave Johnson the ultimatum, many calling it a racist moment.

“This is not about hair,” the New Jersey chapter of the ACLU, “This is about race.”

Reports of a 2016 incident, in which the referee, Alan Maloney, called a black referee a racial epithet and was subsequently slammed to the ground, added to that sentiment.

“Deeply disturbed that Andrew Johnson, a student at Buena Regional H.S., was forced to choose between keeping his dreadlocks and competing in a wrestling tournament,” said Governor Phil Murphy on Twitter. “No student should have to needlessly choose between his or her identity & playing sports.”

Maloney was suspended over the weekend while the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association and the state Division of Civil Rights investigates the incident.

On Monday – in a statement from their attorney  Johnson's parents said the national outrage has heartened their son.

"Andrew has been deeply moved by the thunderous outpouring of unsolicited support," the statement read.

Below are some of the reactions to the story from around the country.

