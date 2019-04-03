ATLANTIC CITY — State Senate President Steve Sweeney will hold a town hall meeting with the public Wednesday at Stockton University to discuss how to deal with the state’s fiscal problems.
Sweeney will discuss his Path to Progress, the report of the New Jersey Economic and Fiscal Policy Working Group, followed by a question-and-answer session, according to Stockton.
The Path to Progress report covers pension and benefits reform, education reform, county and municipal government reform and shared services, and state and local government tax structure.
The town hall will be one of several Sweeney is holding around the state.
The event will be moderated by Stockton alumna Brigid Callahan Harrison, a political science and law professor at Montclair State University, and John Froonjian from the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton. The meeting will be 3 to 5 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer room at the Stockton University Atlantic City Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.