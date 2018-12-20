The Ocean County Health Department announced Thursday that five more measles cases have been confirmed since Wednesday. There are now 24 total confirmed cases.
The department also stated that there are now 10 cases under investigation.
The Health Department defines the current measles outbreak by a rash onset date between Oct. 17 and Nov. 25, centered on Lakewood.
For the outbreak to be considered over, the department said, at least 42 days must elapse from Nov. 29 with no new cases.
Ages of those affected range from 6 months to 59 years old.
According to the Health Department, measles-like symptoms include fever, rash, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and pinkeye. Measles can spread through coughing and sneezing and can live on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours.
The potential for spreading infection exists four days prior and four days after a measles rash onset, officials said. People can become ill from measles from five to 21 days after being exposed to the virus.
