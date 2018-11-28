The Ocean County Health Department said Wednesday the measles outbreak in the county now totals 18 confirmed cases.
The department also reported 16 potential cases are under investigation.
Health officials have said the outbreak centers on Lakewood. Ages of those affected range from 6 months to 27 years old.
According to the Health Department, measles-like symptoms include fever, rash, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and pinkeye. Measles can spread through coughing and sneezing and can live on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours.
The Health Department reminded people in its statement Wednesday to check their immunization records and, if there is any sign of symptoms, to contact their health care provider so appropriate arrangements can be made for examination or treatment.
Measles is a highly contagious disease. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.
The potential for spreading infection exists four days prior and four days after a measles rash onset, officials said. People can become ill from measles from five to 21 days after being exposed to the virus.
The Ocean County Health Department stated it continues to communicate and coordinate daily with the state Health Department and other health care providers in response to the outbreak.
