TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County police officer was arrested Monday on charges of illegal use of a law enforcement computer.
Gerard Traynor, 52, of Beach Haven, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal computer activity, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.
Traynor is a sergeant with the Long Beach Township Police Department, and as of January was president of the Fraternal Order of Police Long Beach Island Lodge 5.
The Prosecutor's Office also said he is a practicing lawyer with law offices in Surf City and owns a home in Galloway Township.
A joint investigation was conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Internal Affairs Unit and Long Beach Township over a period of time. The High Tech Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, the investigation found Traynor accessed secure computer-based information for personal reasons, rather than for law enforcement purposes.
Long Beach Township police Chief Anthony Deely said in a statement Traynor was suspended with pay from the Police Department pending the conclusion of a criminal matter. According to public pension records, Traynor's annual salary is $139,180.
Traynor was arrested and released on a summons pending a future court date.
