STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A carbon monoxide alarm led to the evacuation of a portion of the Manahawkin Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility on Tuesday night, police said.
About 30 first-floor patients were evacuated due to high carbon monoxide readings in the basement and first floor, police said in a news release.
They were sent to Southern Ocean Medical Center or the Shore Meadow Facility in Toms River.
Police reported no injuries or complaints.
The Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention is investigating along with the Ocean County fire marshal.
— Amanda Auble
