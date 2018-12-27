OCEAN CITY — A large fire tore through multiple beach front houses in the city early Thursday morning.
Fire fighters spray waters on the debris from behind the dunes on the 48th street beach @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/InlqPHCDZK— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) December 27, 2018
The fire occurred in the residential area of 48th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. and spread from one beach house in the middle of the street to the two surrounding homes, police said.
Two duplexes were destroyed and a third duplex was severely damaged.
The three properties did not have residents in them at the time of the fire, said fire Chief Jim Smith.
A neighbor on 48th Street first spotted the fire and reported it.
Matt Kane, of Westchester, lives 6 houses down from where the fire started @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/KZZBI385Wt— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) December 27, 2018
As of 7 a.m., fire crews have put out the fire, but are still on scene spraying water on the structures.
The beach side of these homes are completely destroyed by the fire @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/rSzmv9vqsV— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) December 27, 2018
Strathmere Fire Department was called to provided mutual aid, sending one engine and a first responder truck, until clearing the scene at 6 a.m.
Also providing aid were the Margate Fire Department, Upper township EMS and Marmora Fire Department.
The investigation into the fire is currently ongoing.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
