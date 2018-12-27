A large fire tore through multiple beach houses in Ocean City early Thursday morning, police confirmed.
The fire occurred in the residential area of 48th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. and spread from one beach house in the middle of the street to the two surrounding homes, police said.
Central Avenue is closed to traffic at Merion Place.
As of 7 a.m., fire crews have put out the fire, but are still on scene spraying water on the structures.
Fire fighters spray waters on the debris from behind the dunes on the 48th street beach @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/InlqPHCDZK— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) December 27, 2018
Strathmere Fire Department was called to provided mutual aid, sending one engine and a first responder truck, until clearing the scene at 6 a.m.
The investigation into the fire is currently ongoing.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
