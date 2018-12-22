TOMS RIVER — As of Friday, there were 33 confirmed measles cases in Ocean County, according to a news release from the county Health Department.
Officials are encouraging non-vaccinated children to stay out of schools in the outbreak area, and reminding residents to check their immunization records and watch out for symptoms.
The outbreak is centered on Lakewood, according to previous reports.
The Ocean County Health Department announced Thursday that five more measles cases have been…
The outbreak is “presently defined by a rash onset date of October 17, 2018, through November 30, 2018,” according to the release, and ages of those affected range from 6 months to 59 years old.
For the outbreak to be considered over, the department said, at least 42 days must elapse from Nov. 30 with no new cases.
The department “continues to support and highly encourage the exclusion of non-vaccinated children from schools, preschools and daycares in the outbreak area,” according to the release, and asked anyone with symptoms to contact their doctor prior to showing up at their office so that appropriate arrangements can be made for exams and treatment.
According to the Health Department, measles-like symptoms include fever, rash, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and pinkeye. Measles can spread through coughing and sneezing and can live on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours.
The potential for spreading infection exists four days prior and four days after a measles rash onset, officials said.
People can become ill from measles from five to 21 days after being exposed to the virus, and 30 percent of cases involve additional serious health complications, according to the release.
The Heath Department is working with the state Department of Health in response to the outbreak.
